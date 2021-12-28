Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $25.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

DE opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $262.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.49. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

