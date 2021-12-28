Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $44.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research analysts have commented on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

DH stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,697,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

