DeHive (DHV) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $484,904.87 and approximately $179,009.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

