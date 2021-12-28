DEJAVE Trading Up 108.9% Over Last Week (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 119.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 108.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $270,716.62 and $382.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for $102.74 or 0.00209780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

