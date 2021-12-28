DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.42 or 0.00390727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010992 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.84 or 0.01240458 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

