Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.62. 35,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

