Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 452.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. 65,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.