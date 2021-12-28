Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.12. 24,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,224. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

