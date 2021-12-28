Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,142,734. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

