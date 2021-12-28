Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 63.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $90,389.14 and approximately $224.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

