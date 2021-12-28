Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

