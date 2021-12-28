district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.15 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and $10.01 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

