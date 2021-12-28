Diversified LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 379,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period.

IYG stock opened at $194.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average is $191.01.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

