Diversified LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

IVV opened at $479.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.15 and its 200 day moving average is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

