Diversified LLC Purchases 3,741 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

