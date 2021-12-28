Diversified LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82.

