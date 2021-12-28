Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.10 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $24.10 billion and $896.30 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00310668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

