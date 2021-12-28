Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.59.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.38. 35,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.