Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234,563 shares during the quarter. Domtar makes up approximately 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Domtar were worth $64,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

UFS stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.