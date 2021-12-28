Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,938,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,981,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 147,163 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

