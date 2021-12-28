Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $227.41 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.