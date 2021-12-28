Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $611,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.