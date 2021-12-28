Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,878 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 106.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

