Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.