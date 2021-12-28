Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $390.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

