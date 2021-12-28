Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 857,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,159 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, United Fire Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

