Donut Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,362.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $609,905.88 and $3,362.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

