Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

