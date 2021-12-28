DPRating Hits Market Cap of $565,208.82 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DPRating has a total market cap of $565,208.82 and $10,275.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

