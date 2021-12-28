Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NAPA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,154,026 shares of company stock valued at $238,670,616 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

