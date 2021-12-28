Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 274.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 425,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 804,174 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

