Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 418.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.