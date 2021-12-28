Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.