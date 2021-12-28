Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $41,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

