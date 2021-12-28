Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 600.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

