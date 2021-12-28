Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

