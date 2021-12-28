Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 7,049 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

