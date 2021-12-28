Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after buying an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 746,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $21,831,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

NYSE JHG opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

