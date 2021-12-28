Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,068,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

