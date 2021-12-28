Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.97 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.50 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.98 and a 200-day moving average of $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

