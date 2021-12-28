Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 29,038 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $796,211. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

