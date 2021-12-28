e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $34.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,992 shares of company stock worth $9,232,196. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 302,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

