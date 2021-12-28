Edison International (EIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.