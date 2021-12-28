Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0021

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,291.72 and approximately $88.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

