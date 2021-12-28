Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

