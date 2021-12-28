EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.23 on Monday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

