Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells $600,930.00 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NVST traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Envista by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Envista by 161.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 429,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 265,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Envista by 438.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 407,284 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

