Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells $600,930.00 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:NVST traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
