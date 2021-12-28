Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envista were worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $433,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

