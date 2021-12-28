Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.
ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
