Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

