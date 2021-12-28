Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 3.4%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.70. 12,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $25,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

